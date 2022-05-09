Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $133,039.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

