Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will report sales of $48.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $49.46 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $194.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 886,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,375.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

