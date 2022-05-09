Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 71,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,839. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

