Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.67 Million

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to post $115.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $423.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $431.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $453.25 million, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $487.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HT. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 492,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $382.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

