Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $32.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.39 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,386. SAP has a 12 month low of $94.79 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

