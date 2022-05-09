Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will report ($1.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.52). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

SRPT traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. 1,392,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.