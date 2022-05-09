Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings. TELUS reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 174,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

