Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the lowest is $3.03. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $3.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

UPS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $175.22 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average of $206.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

