Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $1.78 EPS

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.88. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.57. 105,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

