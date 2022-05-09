Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,627. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

