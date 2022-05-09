Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to announce $77.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.62 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $351.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $351.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $455.41 million, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $458.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

CDLX traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 885,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,411. The stock has a market cap of $967.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,164.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $349,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,050 shares of company stock worth $2,479,500. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 376,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,664,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

