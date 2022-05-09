Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 71,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,390,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 84,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.