Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.99 Million

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post $122.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the lowest is $121.27 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $114.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.96 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $541.60 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 162,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

