Zacks: Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the lowest is $35.97 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $178.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.35 million to $185.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.48 million, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $309.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. 40,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,291. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.