Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.78). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.