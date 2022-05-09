Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,272. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in SPX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

