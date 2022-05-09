Zacks: Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,746. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

