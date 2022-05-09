Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

