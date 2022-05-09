Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.27. 944,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,743. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

