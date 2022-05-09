Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

STIM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. 178,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,893. The company has a market cap of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 172,864 shares of company stock valued at $496,983 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

