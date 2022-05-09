Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. 1,921,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

