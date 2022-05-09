Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $116.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.07 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $124.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $464.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $467.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $473.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,008. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

