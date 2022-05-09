Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will report $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. 4,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,846. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.