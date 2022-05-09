Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will report $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. 4,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,846. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.