Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million.

SCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. 104,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,766. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

