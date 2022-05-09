Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.60). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($43.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($42.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. 12,456,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

