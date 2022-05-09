Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Strong-Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,008. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

