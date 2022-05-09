Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) to “Buy”

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, which are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients. The company serves Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving segment. EngageSmart Inc., formerly known as ENGAGEMENT INC, is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

ESMT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.46. 519,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,089. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $4,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

