Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.45. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

