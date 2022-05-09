Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The business has a 50 day moving average of €45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.45.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

