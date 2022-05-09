Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Billion

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $95.03 or 0.00306788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $286.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00080265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,349,394 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

