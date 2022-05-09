Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 4,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.