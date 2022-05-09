Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 4,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.