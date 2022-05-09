Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

NYSE ZTS traded down $7.40 on Monday, reaching $161.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.10. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.