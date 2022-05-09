Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $166.45

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.45 and last traded at $166.45, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

