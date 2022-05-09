Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $155.88

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.88 and last traded at $157.32, with a volume of 57783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average is $269.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

