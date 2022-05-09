Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Zynex also reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zynex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,287. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.87. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

