$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.81 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

