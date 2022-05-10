-$0.20 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE:CMP opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.35 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

