$0.71 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.
About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.
