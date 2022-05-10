$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to announce $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.90. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess has a one year low of $255.87 and a one year high of $498.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

