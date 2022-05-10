$1.98 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $169.43 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

