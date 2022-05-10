1,261 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $16.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $583.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

