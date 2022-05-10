$13.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) will announce sales of $13.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.46 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.92 billion to $54.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $463.67. 2,426,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $601.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

