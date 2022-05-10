2,014 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

