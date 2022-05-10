21,631 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
BATS EDEN traded down €4.91 ($5.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €87.47 ($92.07). 7,179 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.42. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($57.38) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($74.85).
Featured Articles
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.