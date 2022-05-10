21,631 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EDEN traded down €4.91 ($5.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €87.47 ($92.07). 7,179 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.42. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($57.38) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($74.85).

