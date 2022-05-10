2,350 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $198.59. 399,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,431,328. The company has a market cap of $540.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,442 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

