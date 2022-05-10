$241.04 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will announce $241.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $221.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $974.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $956.26 million to $989.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.24 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $25.70. 280,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

