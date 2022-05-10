371 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

