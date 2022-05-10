3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. 3D Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after purchasing an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 467,495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,719 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

