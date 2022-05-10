417 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $345.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $343.62 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

