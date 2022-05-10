441 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 23,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

